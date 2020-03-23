"All the usual preparations are going ahead."

Love Island to go ahead this year despite COVID-19 outbreak

Love Island bosses are reportedly refusing to cancel the upcoming summer series of Love Island in the hopes that the show can air amid the COVID-19 global outbreak.

It is reported that the show will air in July instead of June.

Love Island was named as one of many UK shows whose scheduled filming may be disrupted due to the pandemic.

A TV source told MailOnline: “The team are still committed to the series airing this summer. The show will go on.”

“Production on Love Island have been told the upcoming series is still scheduled to take place but the show will launch a month later in July.”

