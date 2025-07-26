Love Island thrown into chaos as THREE couples switch partners in dramatic recoupling

Love Island is reportedly set to be thrown into chaos as three couples are reportedly set to switch partners in a dramatic recoupling.

The villa has been full of tension over the last few days, after Conor’s former flame, Megan, returned to the villa, just hours after he cooled things off with Shakira.

Things have been even more difficult for Shakira after she voiced her lingering feelings for former flame Harry, despite him being exclusive with Helena.

Now, according to reports, The Sun has claimed that three couples have switched up just days before the final in a brutal recoupling.

A source told the publication: “It’s fair to say the fallout of the Grafties has had major repercussions.”

“No one would’ve seen this re-coupling coming a week ago,” they continued.

The news comes after it was revealed that Love Island executives use a surprising casting method to select contestants for the series.

It has been reported that the executives use AI as part of the casting process for the series.

Speaking as ITV announced its half-year results, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall shared: “We will use AI in any way we can to make what we do more efficient.”

“And a great example of that for me from (ITV) Studios is they’re using a tool where it’s a smart editing assistance and it’s about speed and quality. And they used it for Love Island and casting this year.”

A spokesperson for ITV stated that AI was not directly used to make casting decisions, but helped edit hundreds of footage into highlight reels.

They shared: “It simply assists with the editing of audition tapes during the casting period.”

“We get thousands and thousands of applications every year and we hold face to face auditions.”

“When we get to the stage of narrowing it down to hundreds of prospective Islanders and we want to share audition highlights on a reel with the ITV commissioning team, to support the casting decision, we use the software (Quickture along with an Adobe editing programme) to edit the hundreds of hours of footage into highlight reels,” they continued.

