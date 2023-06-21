Love Island thrown into chaos as ‘sobbing’ contestant refuses to film following shock twist

Love Island was plunged into chaos this week, as one of the Islanders was left sobbing over the show’s latest twist.

During Tuesday’s episode, Jess & Sammy and Leah & Mitchel were voted the least compatible couples in the villa by their fellow Islanders.

Both couples were subsequently forced apart, and told they wouldn’t be allowed pick each other in the next recoupling.

To ease the blow of being left single, host Maya Jama then confirmed two new Islanders were entering the villa to date them – Mal and Montel.

But in scenes not shown in the episode, Jess reportedly broke down in tears and had to be consoled by producers before she agreed to film again.

A source told The Sun: “Jess and Sammy and Leah and Mitchel were all annoyed at losing the vote at the hands of their co-stars.

“It really ruffled some feathers — and it got worse when Jess found out she had to go on a date with the new boy.”

“It wasn’t anything personal against him, but a ­producer had to console her while she sobbed and coax her to continue filming,” the insider continued.

“Eventually, she carried on and it got smoothed over, but it was such a bombshell twist, it was unsurprising the Islanders were so annoyed.”

In Wednesday’s episode, viewers will see Jess and Leah go on a date with new boy Montel McKenzie, 25, while Sammy and Mitchel will date new girl Mal Nicol, 25.

Mal is actually the ex-girlfriend of former Love Island star Jay Younger, who appeared on the show last year.

Find out everything we know about the two new bombshells here.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.