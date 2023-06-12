Ad
Love Island teaser: Zachariah makes his move on Molly ahead of the arrival of TWO new bombshells

Zachariah will make his move on Molly on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s show, which was played on Aftersun, the basketball player pulls the theatre actress for a chat – after kissing her in a challenge.

He tells her: “I’m not in here for an easy game I’m the sort of person who takes risk. I’m not afraid to do that. I do what I feel is right and I’m glad I did it so no regrets.”

Molly, 24, replies: “I can’t believe it. You shock me though. This is serious.”

In another teaser, which aired at the end of Sunday night’s episode, the girls warned Mitchel that Molly is “mugging” him off.

One said: “Mitch you deserve better than that”, while a second added: “She’s mugging you off in broad daylight.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Also on tonight’s show, two stunning new bombshells will enter the villa – including Maura Higgins’ close friend Leah Taylor.

The model, who recently jetted off on holidays with the 2019 contestant, will join the show alongside dental nurse Charlotte Sumner.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

Bombshells Leah and Charlotte
