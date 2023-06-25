Love Island teaser: Tyrique tells Ella he ‘misses the game’ of being single

On tonight’s Love Island, Molly’s exit has a ripple effect on the villa and sees Ella thinking about her and Tyrique.

Approaching Tyrique, Ella wants to know where their relationship is heading.

Tyrique tells Ella he “misses the game” of being single, as it’s all he knows.

With Tyrique not closing himself off, will Ella decide it’s time to draw a line under their relationship or can the two continue to progress?

Also on tonight’s show, the heart rate challenge returns.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

