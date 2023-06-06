Love Island teaser: The Islanders take part in the first challenge of the series

The first challenge of Love Island’s 2023 summer series will take place tonight.

Whilst relaxing on the beanbags with her fellow Islanders, Molly receives a text.

It reads: “Islanders, It’s time to find out each other’s secret stories in today’s challenge. #DontJudgeABookByItsCover #TellingTales”.

It’s girls versus boys as the Islanders play ‘Wary Tales’.

Each Islander appears through the window of the magical castle, before bursting through the drawbridge door, and sliding down the slippery woodland path. Whilst sliding, they must grab a key to unlock the book containing a secret story on one of the Islanders.

After reciting a ‘wary tale’, they will then kiss the Islander they think it belongs to, before all is revealed on the magical mirror.

Which girl once snogged five guys in one night? Who got it on in a portable outdoor toilet? And which Islander once tried to charm a mother and daughter at a party?

With revelations aplenty, and 11 saucy snogs – will things end happily ever after for the couples?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

From Lifted Entertainment