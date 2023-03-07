Love Island teaser: The Islanders get competitive in messy new challenge

The Islanders get competitive in a messy new challenge on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Lana reads a text she receives, which says: “Islanders, it’s last orders, so grab your glasses and make your way to the bar for today’s couples’ challenge Cocktail Shake-Up! #ShakenAndNotStirred #NoHalfMeasures.”

The messy challenge sees the Islanders work with partner to fill up giant cocktail glasses.

The girls attempt to make their way down a slip and slide with empty cups strapped to their heads.

The boys then aim to get as much cocktail liquid into the girls’ glasses as possible.

The girls then must make their way back to their giant glasses, trying to spill as little liquid as possible.

Shortly afterwards, Will jokes: “My technique was: ‘Make sure Tom loses!’”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

