Love Island teaser sees one couple call it quits

It looks like it’s all over between Kai and Anna-May on tonight’s Love Island.

In a teaser, Kai asks Anna-May if they can chat as there is something he wants to get off his chest.

Anna-May asks him: “Where’s your head at?”

Kai responds: “If I’m going to be completely honest with myself as hard as it is, I think I do get on better with Tanyel a little bit more and there’s a bit more of a spark there.”

Anna-May responds: “I feel like we don’t have much flirt, it’s a lot of serious chat.”

The conversation continues as Kai says: “I think sometimes you’ve just got to go with your gut with these things.”

Anna-May adds: “Don’t worry I feel the same way and I feel like me and you, we get along more as friends, I do have a laugh with you and we can have fun but it’s more in a friend way.”

But with Tanyel having coupled with Ron, will she consider rekindling with Kai?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

