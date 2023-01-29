Love Island teaser sees Ellie makes her move on Tom

Bombshell Ellie will make her move on Tom on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The footballer is currently coupled up with Zara, but their relationship appears to have hit the rocks after Friday’s game of dares.

Ellie, who joined the show last week, tells Will: “I’m excited for today. I’m ‘bang on job’, I’ve literally only had my coffee and I’m like, ‘Who’s about?’ I feel like me and Tom have good chat…”

Will adds: “I think there’s already cracks there for you to slither into.”

Ellie jokes: “It’s still early days, shall I just snog everyone today?”

Heading over to Tom as he works out, he asks Ellie: “Do I make you a bit flustered?”

Ellie admits: “You do, you definitely do.”

Tom asks Ellie: “Do you like spending time with me?”

Ellie replies: “100 %, you’re not bad to look at either, you’ve got really good eye contact as well, it makes me nervous, you’ve got really nice eyes…”

Is this the start of a new connection? And how will others in the Villa feel?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.