Love Island teaser sees bombshell Scott head out on a date – but there’s a twist

New bombshell Scott will enter the Love Island villa, and he will get to go on a date with one of the girls.

But in a plot twist, he will not get to decide which girl he wants to spend some one-on-one time with.

Instead, the girl who wins tonight’s challenge will get to leave the villa to meet him.

Charlotte receives a text that reads: “Girls, it’s time for you to show off your ball skills in today’s challenge She’s A Keeper #PlayingTheField #NoFoulPlay”

First up the girls have to dribble a football round a series of cones, before then giving one boy a red card followed by some stern words.

They then slide their way into the goal, as the rest of the boys try to shoot and score.

It’s then up to the girl to decide who is their star player, rewarding them with a kiss.

During the challenge, Zachariah receives 4 kisses from 4 different girls, while Leah decides to score with Sammy as Jess watches on.

After each of the girls have taken their turn, who will be crowned the sexiest keeper?

It turns out that winning the challenge wasn’t all about the glory. The ‘sexiest keeper’ receives a text with news of some off pitch action.

It reads: “As the boys voted you the winner of today’s challenge you will go on a date tonight with a real footballer, Scott. #BeautyAndTheBaller #WomanOfTheMatch”

As the winning girl heads off to meet Scott for a candlelit date, will sparks fly?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

