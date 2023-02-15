Love Island teaser sees ANOTHER contestant’s head turn

Casa Amor week continues on Love Island tonight, and it looks like Kai’s head could be turning…

The PE teacher is currently coupled up with Olivia but on tonight’s show, he gets to know new girl Sanam better.

He tells her: “The girl I’m gravitating to the most in here is probably you. I enjoy speaking to you. I enjoy getting to know you a little bit.”

Sanam, who kissed Casey on Tuesday night, says: “I’ve been really enjoying it. I think the people I’ve spoken to the most are you and Casey. I think our conversations flow really well. I feel really comfortable. I can be myself.”

“I don’t know if I’m nervous or if our chats are more boom, boom, boom. With Casey, it’s like what else do I say?”

Kai replies: “I heard you guys had a kiss… I thought you’d have been in his bed?” and Sanam says: “No, no. A kiss doesn’t mean anything right now.”

Kai asks: “I think kisses are quite meaningful… are you trying to get a kiss?” Will the pair also lock lips?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

