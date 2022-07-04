Ad
Love Island teaser sees ANOTHER contestant get their head turned

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
There was PLENTY more drama on Monday night’s episode of Love Island.

Over in the main villa, Dami, Davide, Jay and Andrew ALL cracked on with some of the new girls.

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, new boy Josh made his move on Danica, while the rest of the girls stayed loyal to their partners.

But in the teaser for tomorrow night’s episode, new boy Billy made his move on Tasha, leaning in for a kiss.

The preview also showed Paige crying, which some fans think is because Billy kissed Tasha instead of her.

Check out some reactions to the sneak peek below:

