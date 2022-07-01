Love Island teaser reveals whether the girls or boys will be sent to Casa Amor

Casa Amor is making its long-awaited return to our screens tonight, and Love Island fans can’t contain their excitement.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a new group of stunning girls, and some hunky new guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

On Friday night, while the girls are getting ready for the evening ahead, Indiyah receives a text which reads: “Girls, it’s time to get the drinks flowing as you’re off for a girls’ night out. #cocktailhour #shakenandstirred.”

The girls scream excitedly, alerting Jacques who runs up the stairs to find out what’s happened.

The rugby player tells the rest of the boys: “Listen, the girls’ text is girls’ night out, cocktails…”

A confused Dami then asks the group, “What are we supposed to do without them though?”

At the end of Thursday night’s episode, Love Island teased that Casa Amor would return on Friday.

The 2021 series saw the boys leave the main villa, while the girls remained put.

If the roles are to reverse tonight, could the girls be heading to an unexpected cocktail night with six new boys in Casa Amor?

Love Island fans have been sharing their Casa Amor predictions on Twitter, and have theorised that one couple in particular may be set for the ultimate heartbreak.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

