Love Island teaser reveals what caused Zara and Olivia’s explosive fight

The teaser for tonight’s Love Island has revealed what caused Zara and Olivia’s explosive fight.

There has been tension between the pair over the past few days, after Zara called Olivia “two-faced” in a challenge.

The drama escalated when Zara “stole” bombshell Tom from Olivia during Friday night’s recoupling and tonight, the girls will come to blows.

Olivia and Zara still coming at each other next episode.. I love it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FQvSDPAN5n — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕍 CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ (@RealityMemeMach) January 22, 2023

The preview for tonight’s show sees Zara call Olivia “childish” and Olivia, who storms off in tears, call Zara “a bitch”.

The drama kicks off when Olivia heads over to Zara and Tom and asks to pull him for a chat.

Upon their return, Zara asks Olivia: “What was that?”

Olivia replies: “Huh, what do you mean?” to which Zara asks again: ‘What was that? I wondered what the conversation was about, the context?”

Olivia replies: “Oh, it’s private.”

Zara asks: “Private? Well I like to be open here so can I ask you what it was about?”

Olivia laughs: “I like to be private in here if that’s ok?”

Zara adds: “Things come out eventually Liv, it’s fine” to which Olivia responds: ‘It’s not about you it’s about me and him.”

Zara then says: “I’m in a couple with him so it does kind of concern me.”

Olivia asks: “Are you married?”

“Zara replies: “I’m here to find someone and I see a future with him.”

How will the other Islanders react and what’s next for the two girls?

It comes after fans of the show accused Olivia and Zara of creating “fake” drama for the show, after discovering they have secretly known each other for years.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

