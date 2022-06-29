Love Island teaser reveals TWO girls are vying for Jay’s affection

The teaser for tonight’s Love Island has revealed two of the girls are vying for Jay’s affection.

The Scotsman entered the villa as a bombshell, and initially had his eye on Ekin-Su.

But when their romance fizzled out, the 28-year-old set his sights on Paige – who was coupled up with Jacques.

While Paige said she was “open” to getting to know Jay, she decided to cut things off with him earlier this week.

Ahead of the recoupling tonight, Danica decides to pull Jay for a chat to let him know sh’s attracted to him.

The dancer says: “If I’m honest, you were in my top three when I first came in, looks wise, so it’s not like I’d be completely closed off to being in a couple with yourself. I think it’s important for me to let you know that you’re somebody that I would consider.”

How will Jay respond to Danica’s advances?

Another girl who has her eye on Jay is Antigoni, who is currently coupled up with Davide.

She tells the girls: “With Davide, I’m super comfortable – we really get along. Whatever it ended up being, it would be authentic.”

“With Jay there was an initial attraction there but obviously I came in as this whole saga with Paige was unravelling and now he’s turned round in the last few days and is like I want to get to know you on a more romantic level.”

“Part of me would like to get to know Jay still,” the singer admits.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.