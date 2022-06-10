Love Island teaser reveals the first recoupling of the season will be TENSE

The first recoupling of Love Island 2022 will take place during tonight’s episode, and viewers are in for plenty of drama.

Early in the episode, tensions rise between Luca and Davide, as both boys are now competing for Gemma’s affection.

After the boys tell Luca that Davide wants to speak to him, the 23-year-old fishmonger confronts the 27-year-old Italian and says: “I hear you’re p****d off that I took Gemma for a chat.”

Davide responds : “I am not p****d off you took Gemma for a chat, why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, ‘Oh look Davide, I fancy her.’”

Luca says: “It’s not that I’ve not got the balls, we are in the same villa, you’re going to see it aren’t you.”

Elsewhere in the villa, Paige receives a text informing the Islanders of tonight’s recoupling in which the boys will choose which girls they want to couple up with.

In the Beach Hut, Paige says: “Oh god, this recoupling couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

In a teaser clip for tonight’s episode, the Islanders gather at the fire pit for the much-anticipated recoupling, and the focus is on Luca as he makes his decision.

He says: “I’d like to couple up with this girl because ever since walking through that door she caught my eye. Obviously it wasn’t an easy decision and probably until I was sat here right now I didn’t know what I was gonna do.”

“I said when I came in here I’d stay true to myself and hopefully that pays off. So the girl I’d like to couple up with is…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Will Luca choose to couple up with Gemma? Or will he stick with his current partner Paige?

Find out tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.