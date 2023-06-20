Love Island teaser: Jess and Sammy come to blows

Jess and Sammy will come to blows on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Jess is questioning whether there could be more there romantically with Mitch than she first thought.

So she pulls Sammy, who she’s coupled up with, for a chat about the situation.

Speaking at the fire pit that evening, Jess tells Sammy: “I wanted to be honest with you about the Mitch situation. You’re not cutting yourself off, so why should I cut myself off?”

Confused, Sammy says: “I’d understand more if it was a bombshell…”

Later, Jess confronts Sammy and says: “I’m not even making a scene, yeah, but you want to get to know Leah. I stepped back at and let you do your thing. I said ‘I want to chat to Michel’ and you kick off. Do you know how much that shows your little boy behaviour?”

Sammy responds: “I said you can get to know him”, and repeats himself a number of times.

Jess hits back: “It literally shows your little behaviour mate. Go and do your thing, mate. Go and do your thing. I could literally have dropped you out two times. Sitting round that firepit. Yeah f**k off mate. You’re just a little boy. Go away!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

