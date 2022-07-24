Love Island teaser hints Davide and Ekin-Su are about to take a BIG step in their relationship

It looks like Davide and Ekin-Su are about to take a big step in their relationship on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

According to a preview for Sunday night’s show, the Italian orchestrates a romantic surprise for his Turkish beau by making her a homemade tiramisu.

Whispering to Dami in the bedroom, he says: “I am prepping the tiramisu for Ekin, so you need to bring the tiramisu.”

As night falls, Davide asks Ekin-Su to head to the mini fire pit as she laughs and says, “Oh no, not the fire pit,” and Davide replies, “Why not, it’s our place.”

Sitting down, Davide goes on to tell her, “I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss.”

Gesturing to Dami who heads towards them holding the tiramisu, Davide tells her, “I prepared something nice, an Italian tiramisu.”

But why has Davide gone to all this effort? We have a feeling he might ask Ekin to be his girlfriend, as the Islanders are nearing the end of their time in the villa.

Love Island fans have been enthralled by Davide and Ekin-Su’s rocky romance since they coupled up earlier in the series.

The couple briefly parted ways when the Turkish actress decided to get to know bombshell Jay, however, the pair eventually rekindled their romance before Casa Amor.

Despite exploring other connections in Casa Amor, the pair decided to stay loyal to one another, and fans have been rooting for them ever since.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

