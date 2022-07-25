Love Island teaser hints Dami and Indiyah are about to take a HUGE step in their relationship

It looks like Dami and Indiyah are about to take a big step in their relationship on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a preview for Monday night’s show, Indiyah quizzes Dami on his true feelings for her and whether he’s considered telling her he loves her.

Indiyah asks: “Why don’t you say it then?” and Dami admits: “I’m waiting for the perfect moment.”

Indiyah says: “The perfect moment is when you feel to say it… why didn’t you say it?”

Dami admits: “I thought about it, it was between kisses. I just didn’t say it out loud…”

So is this kitchen rendezvous about to get a whole lot more serious? Will they drop the L-bomb?

After watching Saturday night’s episode of Unseen Bits, fans are predicting Dami and Indiyah will make it to the Love Island final next Monday, alongside Ekin-Su and Davide.

The couple have had their fair share of ups and downs on the show, as they both strayed in Casa Amor.

However, they rekindled their romance shortly afterwards, and have been going from strength to strength since.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.