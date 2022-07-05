Love Island teaser hints at the cause of Paige’s breakdown

The teaser for tonight’s Love Island has hinted at the cause of Paige’s breakdown.

In the preview shown at the end of Monday night’s episode, paramedic became visibly emotional, and sobbed: “I don’t want to be that person that’s like…”

Some fans speculated that the 24-year-old got upset after seeing new boy Billy, who she has been getting to know, kiss Tasha.

Others wondered whether the girls received a postcard from the main villa, showing the boys flirt with and kiss the stunning new bombshells.

The official teaser for tonight’s show has teased the REAL reason Paige becomes upset.

At the start of the episode, the Welsh beauty pulls Billy for a chat to check they’re both on the same page.

Telling Billy she wants to be straight up, she says: “I know we’ve been getting on really, really well we’re like bantering and laughing and stuff but from my end I’ve been seeing it as a friendship, nothing else.”

She adds: “To be fair, my head is just definitely still with Jacques.”

Billy replies: “Well I’m glad you’ve told me this because at the end of the day, we ain’t got long. But I appreciate you being honest, so it’s all good.”

Later, new boy Samuel offers his advice to Paige on her situation with Jacques.

He says: “He’s quite a cheeky chappy guy…. What I also believe is quite clear is you [Paige] like him more than he likes you, just an observation.”

“It’s not just that alone, but he’s aware of it which is why in a sense, he has had power in different ways in the relationship that you may not have realised.”

Samuel adds: “He’s disrespected you in some arguments that he shouldn’t have done.”

“Now, if they put a girl in there that is confident, very flirtatious, that is as good looking as you and she applies pressure onto him, and goes forward on to him his head could potentially turn…. He’s just one of those that in a flirty situation, he’s definitely flirting back.”

How will Paige react to Samuel’s observation? Is this the REAL reason she gets upset?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.