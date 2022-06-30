Love Island teaser: Ekin-Su calls in reinforcements in bid to win back Davide

Ekin-Su is determined to win back Davide and on tonight’s episode of Love Island, she calls for back-up.

The Turkish actress, who chose to recouple with the Italian Stallion on Wednesday’s show, asks fishmonger Luca to play matchmaker.

Luca then pulls Davide for a chat, and tells him: “I think she is genuine this time. She put her heart out there now in front of everyone. In the firepit to say what she said. She wants a chance, she wants to try and get back to the way you were.”

Urging Davide to pull Ekin-Su for a chat, Davide goes over to speak to her.

Ekin-Su says: “I am ready to make it up to you, I am ready to try. It’s cool if we take it slow, it’s cool if we’re friends, it’s cool I’m not going to pressurise you at all. I just want to know that you’ll give me a chance?”

Will Davide be able to let go of the past and give Ekin-Su a chance?

Later, Ekin-Su receives a text, which reads: “Ekin-Su and Davide, you’re going on a date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #gotacrushonyou #nomoresourgrapes”

In the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su says: “I feel emotional, I feel romantic, I feel like this is the best things that could happen right now.”

While Davide says to the boys: “I will try and open myself a bit more.”

Luca says: “You’ve got to end the date in a kiss you know..”

As the two head off to a secluded vineyard, will Davide take Luca’s advice and seal the date with a kiss?