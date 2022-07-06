Love Island teaser confirms when the Casa Amor recoupling will take place

It’s official: Love Island’s Casa Amor recoupling is happening TONIGHT.

When lounging by the pool, both villas receive a text telling them that a recoupling looms and they need to decide whether to stay with their original couplings or change.

The Islanders have mixed reactions to the news.

Paige says: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full, I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

Tasha says: “Ok things are getting real now…”

While Dami says: “My head’s fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That’s the way my head is right now. I’m scared.”

With excitement, nerves and anticipation in the air, that evening the Islanders in the main Villa are told to gather around the firepit.

Host Laura Whitmore then enters the Villa to begin proceedings.

But who will recouple? And who will choose to stick with their original partner?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.