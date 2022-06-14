Love Island teaser confirms the VERY awkward cause of Gemma and Luca’s row

Love Island fans are in for some awkward scenes tonight, as Gemma Owen suffers an embarrassing slip of the tongue.

At the end of Monday’s episode, the show teased a row between Gemma and Luca Bish – and now we know the cause of it.

In a teaser for Tuesday night’s episode, the couple are seen embracing, before Gemma accidentally calls Luca by her ex Jacques’ name.

Jacques is sitting directly next to them, and the other Islanders are quick to comment on the situation.

Amber laughs: “Did you just call him something else?” and Luca says: “I know what she said.”

Amber responds: “Jacques?”

Dami joins the conversation, adding: “Oh my god, there is no way that happened, there is no way that happened!”

Having just coupled up with Jacques, Paige says: “Easy mistake to make, hun.”

Not long after Luca leaves the kitchen and walks off into the garden, Gemma asks the other Islanders: “That was bad wasn’t it?”

Paige answers: “That was bad, I am not gonna lie, he was stood there, you had your guy rubbing your shoulders, he’s stood there and you’re like… ‘Oh Jacques.’”

Gemma then pulls Luca for a chat to discuss what just happened, but will Luca be able to forgive and forget?

Elsewhere in the episode, Tasha and Andrew become the first couple on this year’s series to visit the Hideaway.

And two new bombshells, Jay and Remi, will also enter the villa during tonight’s episode as the Islanders enjoy a party.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

