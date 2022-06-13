Love Island teaser: Andrew STORMS OFF after row with Luca as Tasha chats to bombshell Jacques

It looks like there’ll be plenty more drama on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a sneak peek clip, which aired during Monday night’s Aftersun, Andrew Le Page was seen storming off after a heated row with Luca Bish.

The pair got into a fight after Luca insisted Andrew should care more about the fact Tasha Ghouri, who he is coupled up with, was chatting to bombshell Jacques O’Neill.

The drama began when the Islanders spotted Tasha having a friendly chat with the newcomer, with Andrew remarking he “couldn’t care less”.

Luca, who is coupled up with Jacques’ ex Gemma Owen, suggested that Andrew wasn’t telling the truth and that he cares more than he lets on.

Irish contestant Dami Hope then stepped in, telling Luca: “Man doesn’t care, he doesn’t care. Let it go Luca… You would care Luca, but Andrew’s Andrew. You’re Luca.”

Luca then said to Andrew: “I would admit I’m upset. Literally, you’re just denying f***ing facts.”

“You’ll shoot yourself in the foot if she hears anything you’ve said. It’s all b*******, of course you’re going to care!”

A fed up Andrew replied: “You haven’t listened to a word I’ve said.”

Luca then said: “You obviously don’t like her that much,” which caused Andrew to get up and storm off.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.