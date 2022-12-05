Love Island start date ‘revealed’ ahead of the return of the winter series

Love Island will be back on our screens early next year, as the winter series returns to South Africa.

Maya Jama will host the new season, after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the role in August.

While ITV is yet to announce an exact premiere date, a source has told The UK Sun that the show will premiere on Monday, January 16 – coinciding with Blue Monday.

An insider told the publication: “Love Island bosses have planned for the show to start on Blue Monday – which is bound to give fans a massive lift on such a gloomy day.”

“This year’s contestants will be flown out to South Africa earlier in January and will start filming for the first episode the day before. The grand finale will take place eight weeks later on March 13.”

“The villa is absolutely amazing, Maya is raring to go and this series’ contestants are looking to be the sexiest ever. It is a really exciting time for everyone who works on the show and they cannot wait to get started.”

Finn Tapp and Paige Turley won the first ever winter series, which took place in January 2020 in South Africa.

While the winter 2023 series will also take place in South Africa, it is reportedly set to be filmed in a different location.

MailOnline have reported that the new villa is tucked away in a “protected area” of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa.

A source told the publication that the location is the “best villa” to date.

The outlet published photos of the villa, which show a stunning mountainous backdrop, and a huge pool line with palm trees.

According to MailOnline, it is environmentally friendly, having 100% off-the-grid status which allows it to produce its own electricity, water and some food sources.