Love Island start date ‘revealed’ ahead of series return

We finally know when Love Island will be back on our screens!

Love Island will be back on our screens this summer, and fans don’t have to wait much longer for the show’s return.

As we already know, the series will be filmed at its usual location in Mallorca for a period of eight weeks.

While ITV is yet to announce an exact premiere date, a Love Island fan site has claimed the series will return on Monday, June 28 at 9pm.

As always, Love Island will air on ITV2 in the UK, and Virgin Media One in Ireland.

This year’s contestants will be quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before they enter the villa.

Laura Whitmore will return as host, alongside her husband Iain Stirling – who is the show’s voiceover artist.

While the line-up is yet to be announced, a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series.

Check out the rumoured line-up so far here.

