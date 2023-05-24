Love Island start date officially confirmed by ITV

ITV has confirmed Love Island will return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5th, with a host of brand new singletons looking for love.

Host Maya Jama will preside over all of the Villa action, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for Summer 2023.

Plus, returning to ITV2 and streaming on ITVX is Love Island: Aftersun, with Maya Jama hosting live from London, catching up with Islanders as they leave the Villa, getting first-hand interviews from family, celebrity fans and ex-Islanders plus airing exclusive unseen footage.

Also set to make its return this summer is the official Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After, hosted by Sam Thomspon and Indiyah Polak as they chat through their thoughts on the latest couplings, dumpings and bombshell antics.

A host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s lineup, which you can read more about here.