Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter spark engagement rumours during romantic trip to Paris

Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter have sparked engagement rumours.

The couple met on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, and they have been inseparable ever since.

The farmer and his model girlfriend are currently enjoying a romantic trip to Paris, and they have been sharing snaps from their holiday with their Instagram followers.

On Sunday, Will shared sweet photos of him and Jessie in Disneyland Paris.

He captioned the post: “No words can describe how much I love and adore this girl! I still can’t believe that we are in Paris + going to Disneyland. This was honestly the most magical and best day ever, and so fortunate I get to spend it with Jessie 🫶🏼”

“Travelling and spending all this time together just gets me so excited for the future and crazy to think we have only known each other for 4 months!! I can’t wait for our next adventure, possibly going back to Jessie’s home and creating even more memories 🫶🏼”

Jessie commented on the post: “Love you so damn much !! Exciting things to come ❤️”

One fan wrote: “Love yewwww guysssssss. First Love Island wedding 2023 hopefully in the foreseeable future,” and Will replied: “Agreed.”

Another commented: “Get married already 🥹🥹😍😍love you guys!”, while a third penned: “You need to propose x”

Jessie, who hails from Australia, has been living in the UK with Will ever since they left the Love Island villa.

Revealing their plans for the future, Jessie told The UK Sun last month: “I am looking to go back to Australia at the end of May because I think that’s when my visa is until.”

“Will might be coming with me, which is really exciting, and then we’re going to look at what other types of visas I can have when I get back over here.”

“I do see myself long-term in the UK, if Will doesn’t enjoy Australia too much. Everyone I know from the UK has been saying Will’s going to love Australia, so I’m concerned [laughs].”