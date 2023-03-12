Love Island stars Will and Jessie break their silence after being dumped before the final

Love Island 2023 stars Will and Jessie have broken their silence, after being dumped just before Monday night’s final.

During their epic final dates on Friday night, the final five couples were asked to choose which couple they thought were the “least compatible” – leaving them at risk of being dumped from the island.

It was later revealed that Ron and Lana received two votes; Will and Jessie received two votes; and Kai and Sanam received one vote.

It was then up to the public to decide who to save, and they chose Sanam and Kai and Lana and Ron, sending Will and Jessie home.

Speaking in his post-exit interview, Will said: “Leaving Love Island is a very sad time, obviously. Starting right at the beginning and almost making it to the end, you’re a little bit sad.”

“However, I feel like I’ve found what I’m looking for in Jessie and made some lovely best friends along the way, too.”

When asked who he wants to win the show, the farmer replied: “I want Tom and Samie to win. They went through very similar things to me and Jessie.”

“Being with Tom throughout the whole journey, we went through all of those emotions together and all of the steps and stages of winning our girls back. I just got so close to Tom and also to their relationship.”

“I would say I was closest with their relationship than anyone else’s. I can see how real, loving and compatible they are and you grow with them.”

When asked how she feels about leaving the show, Jessie replied: “It would have been nice for us to get to the final, but I’ve left the Villa with Will and he’s my boyfriend, so that’s good!”

As for who she wants to win the show, Jessie agreed with her beau Will, saying: “Tom and Samie, they are a genuine and beautiful couple.

She added: “Or Sanam and Kai. It took Kai a while to find the right person, but when he did I felt like he was investing all of his time into Sanam. They work so beautifully.”

The Love Island final airs on Monday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

