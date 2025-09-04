Love Island stars Tom Clare and Molly Smith announce engagement

Love Island stars Tom Clare and Molly Smith have announced their engagement.

The couple, who won Love Island All Stars in 2024, bought their first house together last year.

Announcing the good news, Tom shared a collection of sweet snaps on his social media, writing: “SHE SAID YES!!! 💍 🤍🤍🤍”

The sweet snaps included the loved-up couple looking as smitten as ever, as Molly posed with her gorgeous rock.

Tom appeared to pop the question in Dubai, along a row of white roses and a beautiful heart made out of the flowers.

Fellow Islanders congratulated the couple, as Liberty Poole wrote: “Omg !!! Guys so happy for you both congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” Luca Bish wrote: “Wow! Congratulations guys 🤍,” as he teased bestmate Casey, writing: “Don’t get jealous @caseyogorman”

Earlier this year, Molly Smith addressed speculation that she had become engaged to her partner.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of the new Juice Jar store on Dublin’s Dawson Street, the 30-year-old said with a huge smile: “We don’t like to put pressure on it,” when asked if engagement was on the cards.

“We’re happy with how things are going. We have the house to focus on. We wanna do some travelling. We’ve got loads we wanna tick off our little bucket list. So, there’s absolutely no pressure on that.”

“I think how everything’s been panning out and running so smoothly at the minute, when it happens it happens.”