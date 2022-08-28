Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page get matching tattoos with special meaning

Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have taking their relationship to the next level by getting matching tattoos.

The couple, who made it to the final of the 2022 series of the dating show, have been inseparable since leaving the villa.

Andrew took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday morning to post a video of himself and Tasha walking, as he said: “So today is a very special day.”

Tasha agreed: “It is indeed.”

Andrew teased: “We might be getting a little something together. Stay tuned.”

Later, the realtor reposted an image of two roses sketched out and shared by tattoo artist Mr Wolf, the owner of tattoo shop London Social Tattoo.

He wrote: “For anyone wondering, this is what we did today.”

Tasha got her rose tattoo inked on her neck under her ear in which she wears her cochlear implant.

Andrew has not yet revealed where he got his tattoo.

Tasha previously revealed she wanted to get a tattoo “to represent how she met Andrew”.

The rose appears to be a nod to the couple’s final date on Love Island, which saw them enjoy a romantic meal on a beach filled with red roses.

From Lifted Entertainment