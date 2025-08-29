Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island stars spotted at Irish festival Electric Picnic just weeks after leaving the villa

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: All the cast
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

If you’re heading to Electric Picnic this weekend, you might just bump into some Love Island stars.

Limerick native Conor Phillips, who coupled up with fellow Irish contestant Megan Forte Clarke on this year’s series, has landed in Stradbally with one of his co-stars.

Taking to Instagram, the rugby player revealed he had arrived at the popular Irish festival with Ben Holbrough.

Posting a photo of Ben in a glamping tent, he simply captioned the post: “Touchdown.”

Ben was coupled up with Irish influencer Andrada Pop on Love Island this year, after they formed a connection during Casa Amor.

However, they went their separate ways shortly after leaving the villa, after Ben admitted to kissing a girl at an event.

Andrada and Ben | Love Island Instagram

It’s likely Andrada will be heading along to EP herself this weekend, so are they set for an awkward reunion?

It’s unknown if Conor’s girlfriend Megan will make the festival, as she was sharing photos from a brand trip in the UK on Thursday night.

With a host of well-known faces expected to attended the festival this weekend, where headline acts include Chappell Roan, Hozier and Kneecap, we can’t wait to see all the behind the scenes snaps on Instagram – and all the festival fits.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL