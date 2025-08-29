Love Island stars spotted at Irish festival Electric Picnic just weeks after leaving the villa

If you’re heading to Electric Picnic this weekend, you might just bump into some Love Island stars.

Limerick native Conor Phillips, who coupled up with fellow Irish contestant Megan Forte Clarke on this year’s series, has landed in Stradbally with one of his co-stars.

Taking to Instagram, the rugby player revealed he had arrived at the popular Irish festival with Ben Holbrough.

Posting a photo of Ben in a glamping tent, he simply captioned the post: “Touchdown.”

Ben was coupled up with Irish influencer Andrada Pop on Love Island this year, after they formed a connection during Casa Amor.

However, they went their separate ways shortly after leaving the villa, after Ben admitted to kissing a girl at an event.

It’s likely Andrada will be heading along to EP herself this weekend, so are they set for an awkward reunion?

It’s unknown if Conor’s girlfriend Megan will make the festival, as she was sharing photos from a brand trip in the UK on Thursday night.

With a host of well-known faces expected to attended the festival this weekend, where headline acts include Chappell Roan, Hozier and Kneecap, we can’t wait to see all the behind the scenes snaps on Instagram – and all the festival fits.