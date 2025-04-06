Love Island stars spark romance rumours as fans beg for them to ‘get together’

Love Island stars Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran have sparked romance rumours with fans begging for them to “get together.”

The pair first met on the 2021 series, even sparking up a romance and sharing a kiss, before moving on with different partners.

The pair reunited during last season’s Love Island: All Stars but appeared to be purely platonic.

Now, in a recent Tiktok, the pair have sparked romance rumours.

In a video captioned: “I knew there was something off about you,” the pair appeared close in bed as Toby lipsynced to a viral trend.

The trend became popular with many same sex friends going in for a kiss, before the other one says: “I knew you were gay.”

However, in the video, Kaz and Toby go in for a kiss, before Toby pulls away.

Fans ran to the comments, hoping for the pair to get together, with one writing: “get together already xx”

Another wrote: “they’re never beating these allegations and they don’t plan to.”

A third wrote: “We all can see there’s a long game happening here 😂”

The pair previously sparked romance rumours last year, after they were spotted looking cosy during an outing at Alton Towers Resort.

An onlooker told The Daily Mail: “Toby and Kaz looked really cosy and appear to have a close bond.”

“They were having such a good time together, laughing and joking all day. Whether the relationship is platonic or not is hard to work out, but they certainly seem fixated with each other.”