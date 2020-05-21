Love Island stars Siannise and Luke T reveal they’ve taken their relationship to the next level

Love Island stars Siannise and Luke T reveal they’ve taken their relationship...

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have revealed they have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

The Love Island stars, who coupled up on the show’s first winter series earlier this year, have moved into a lavish apartment in South West London.

The couple both shared loved-up snaps of them standing on their balcony, as they shared their exciting news with friends and fans.

Siannise wrote: “We did it! ✨ Today myself & @luketroytrotman moved into our apartment and we love it.”

“I feel so overwhelmed, this is something I have always wanted and it reminds me of how far we have both come.”

“I’m excited for our next chapter in London and going on lots of adventures with my best friend, I love you ❤️.”

The news comes after the couple revealed the coronavirus pandemic had scrapped their house hunting plans last month.

In a YouTube video, Luke explained: “We actually put a deposit down on a house and then some of our quite big work got cancelled because of corona[virus], so we had to cancel our house.”

