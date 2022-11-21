Love Island stars show their support for Luca Bish following his split from Gemma Owen

A host of Love Island stars have shown their support for Luca Bish, following his split from Gemma Owen.

The former couple, who came second place on the 2022 series of the dating show, broke up on Wednesday.

Luca, 23, took to Instagram on Sunday to thank fans for their kind messages amid his heartache.

Alongside a selfie, the fishmonger wrote: “Glad this week is over. Thank you for all the kind messages 🫶🏼”

His Love Island co-star Jacques O’Neill, who previously dated Gemma, commented on the post: “My brother always got you ❤️”

Andrew Le Page, who came fourth on the show alongside his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri, wrote: “🫶🏼 get up to London soon brother x”

Dami Hope, who came in third place alongside his girlfriend Indiyah Pollack, commented: “Luca Bish has entered the chat let’s f*ckin ave itttt ❤️‍🔥”

Gemma confirmed her split from Luca in a statement posted on her Instagram Story last week.

The 19-year-old wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the 23-year-old wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

A new report has since revealed the real reason Gemma and Luca called it quits.

A source told The UK Sun: “Gemma and Luca went from living together for weeks on Love Island and seeing each other every day, to being hundreds of miles apart.”

“It would put any relationship under strain. In the end it just became too difficult. They did discuss moving in together, but Gemma isn’t at a stage in her life where she really wants to move away from north Wales. She loves it there and Luca also loves his life in Brighton.”

“It’s sad but they’ve parted on really good terms, and they will definitely be keeping in touch and staying friends.”

“Gemma’s family, including Michael, really liked Luca and are sad that things didn’t work out, but they’ve rallied round to support Gem,” the source added.

“It’s likely they will all go abroad for Christmas which is something Gemma is looking forward to. It will give her the chance to reset and look forward to 2023 because she has big plans.”

“She wants to develop her fashion and clothing line, and there is also interest from TV producers about programmes.”

“Love Island has opened so many doors for Gemma and she doesn’t regret going on. Not least because she met Luca who she had an amazing few months with and who she made memories with that she will always cherish.”