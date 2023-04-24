Love Island stars Samie Elishi and Tom Clare ‘split’ – just one month after leaving the villa

Love Island stars Samie Elishi and Tom Clare have reportedly split, just one month after leaving the villa.

The couple, who came in third place on the 2023 winter series of the dating show, had been trying to make their long-distance relationship work since returning home to the UK.

Samie, 22, is based in Essex while Tom, 23, lives in Barnsley.

A source has told The UK Sun: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

“The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

It comes just weeks after Tom revealed he and Samie were “trying to make things work” long distance.

The footballer told The Sun in March: “Me and Samie couldn’t be any better – obviously Samie’s down in London and I’m up north but we’re making it work.”

“The other day I did my eBay shoot, Samie was there in the background taking loads of photos. Me and Samie are great, it’s going really well.”

“I’ve been down there for a few days or she’s come up here. It hasn’t been like a one day thing, we’re making it work. I think eventually we want to move in together but that takes time, it’s not something that you rush.”

Tom continued: “I think if we could we’d want to move in together tomorrow but we’re just making it natural. I’d live wherever Samie wants to live – I’m not bothered me.”

Gushing about his girlfriend, he added: “You spend every day with people and you get to know them in there – when you’re in the villa, it’s always in the back of your mind what will happen on the outside, but it’s literally been the same.”

“Our families get on so well, I remember the first thing my sister said was ‘welcome to the family’. My mum and Samie keep in contact and text all the time.”