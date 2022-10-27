Love Island stars reignite feud rumours after snubbing the launch of Paige Thorne’s new fashion range

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have reignited feud rumours after snubbing the launch of Paige Thorne’s new fashion range.

The Welsh paramedic placed fifth on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, alongside her then-beau Adam Collard.

The 24-year-old was joined by a host of her co-stars on Wednesday night at the launch of her new collection at Menagerie Restaurant in Manchester.

Noticeably missing from the event were Love Island runners-up Gemma and Luca.

It comes after the 19-year-old dressage rider sparked rumours that she was feuding with Paige, after failing to list her as one of her “favourite people” from the villa.

In a Q&A posted to her YouTube channel recently, Gemma answered a fan’s burning question: “Who were your favourite people from the show?”

Gemma responded: “Ok, so my favourite people from the show – and I’m not just saying this because I don’t want to be controversial or anything – but I got on with everyone when I was in the villa.”

“It was such a good group of people. It was such a good bunch. There were a few little arguments here and there, but everyone got on so well.”

“Out of the girls, all of the girls that I was in the final with I was close with, I got on with Tasha [Ghouri] and Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu], all of the girls really. All of the final girls. Antigoni [Buxton] as well I really got on with.”

“Then, out of the boys, I really really got on with Ikenna [Ekwonna], I know he was sort of in and out quite early, but I really liked him. He’s such a cool guy and I actually enjoyed being in his company. Out of the Casa [Amor] boys, I really got on with Josh [Le Grove] and Deji [Adeniyi] as well.”

Gemma raised eyebrows in failing to mention Paige as one of the girls she was closest to in the villa.

Last month, the Welsh paramedic took part in an Instagram Q&A with her 1.4million followers and was asked who she still stayed in touch with from the show.

She replied with a photo of her and Antigoni posing in front of a mirror and also tagged Dami, Indiyah Polack and Tasha in the post.

Paige wrote: “All of them mostly! Have to remember everyone’s super busy atm but I’m in touch with these guys the most.”

She also shared a sweet video alongside Tasha along with the caption: “Every brunette needs a blonde.”

The 26-year-old then posted video with Danica Taylor, but did not share any snaps with Gemma, hinting that they haven’t stayed in touch, despite appearing close in the Love Island villa.

Paige launched her first fashion collection with Forever Unique at the Menagerie Restaurant in Manchester on Wednesday night.

Love Island finalists Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti, Tasha and Andrew Le Page and Indiyah Polack followed Gemma and Luca’s suit in snubbing the event.

It comes just one week after Paige claimed that one of the remaining couples were faking their romance.

Despite this, Danica and Antigoni joined the 24-year-old in celebrating the launch of her collection, while the Welsh paramedic’s Love Island best friend Dami also attended the event.

Casa Amor bombshells Deji and Josh, and late arrival Reece Ford also stepped out at the event in support of their co-star.

Love Island 2021 star Sharon Gaffka, 2018 contestant Laura Anderson and winter series star Siannise Fudge were also amongst those in attendance at the event.

Paige arrived at Menagerie Restaurant in a stunning silver sparkle three-piece suit.

Throughout the night, the Welsh paramedic changed up her style, and debuted some of the designs from her 40-piece collection on the runway, ranging from a UK size 6 to 24.

Paige announced her collaboration with global fashion brand Forever Unique back in August, just three weeks after leaving the Love Island villa.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “IT’S OFFICIAL… Paige Thorne X Forever Unique 😭🤯!”

“So excited to announce my first ever collection with a brand I’ve loved for so long! My partywear collection is everything and more and I’m so excited for you all to see it!”

“Feeling so overwhelmed and grateful, hope you all love it as much as I do! Bring on party season!! ✨✨✨.”

Speaking to MailOnline at the time, Paige said: “This is a real pinch me moment, I can’t believe I have my very own collection with a brand I’ve loved for years!”

“I love that Forever Unique offers wardrobe staples that last a lifetime.”

“I wanted my collection to be a considered purchase, using high quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone.”

Seema Malhotra, owner of Forever Unique and star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, admitted she has loved Paige since the first episode of Love Island 2022, and believes she is a “perfect fit” for the brand.

“We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity signing!,” she told the outlet.

“We were drawn to Paige immediately in the villa and love what she stands for as a strong, independent and driven female.”

“She knows what she wants and that is at the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection has been designed to make a statement and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

