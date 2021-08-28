Love Island stars Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris split after over a year of dating

The couple met on the winter edition of the dating show last January

Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris have split after over a year of dating.

The couple met on the winter edition of Love Island last January, and moved in together with their families over lockdown.

Biggs confirmed their split to The Sun, explaining: “We broke up because we want different things.”

“Rebecca’s more of a party girl, but I want a family and business and just to work work work. I want that ‘couple goals’ life where we both work hard together and build an amazing family.”

“We didn’t end badly at all,” he added. “She’s my home girl. We facetime now and again.”

“I have so much love for her and her family especially her mum we had soo much fun. I spent more time with Rebecca’s mum than I did her – she will tell you the same.”

Biggs continued: “I didn’t want this to happen obviously, because we were planning on buying a place together this year and had spoken about having kids together. But it had to happen. It’s the right thing to do for me and her.”