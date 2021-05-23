Love Island stars Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris spark pregnancy rumours

The couple have been dating since last year

Biggs Chris has sparked rumours he’s expecting his first child with Rebecca Gormley.

The couple have been dating since they were both dumped from the winter version of Love Island back in January last year, which was filmed in South Africa.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Biggs shared a video of him getting out of his car and dancing.

He wrote: “When people doubted me and my girl’s relationship.”

The Glasgow native then held his middle finger up to the camera, and wrote: “2022🍼🏠”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggs Chris (@biggschrisx)

Commenting on the post, the couple’s fellow Love Islander Molly Smith wrote: “Erm 👀👀👀👀👀👀”.

A fan commented: “Wait baby and a house awww❤️”, while a second penned: “Is there a congrats in order? New addition?”

Back in April, Biggs uploaded another cryptic TikTok video, in which he wrote: “Biggs and Rebecca didn’t find love in the villa…One year later Biggs and Rebecca are now together and are soon to move in together 🏠👶🏽.”

Goss.ie have contacted Rebecca and Biggs’ reps for comment.

