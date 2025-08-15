Love Island stars noticeably missing from season 12 reunion party – here’s why they weren’t there

The cast of Love Island’s twelfth season reunited in London on Thursday night for a glitzy reunion party — their first major get-together since the live finale just over a week ago.

While most contestants turned up in style, a few familiar faces were missing from the festivities.

The party brought together the majority of this season’s Islanders, including all the finalists and many of the bombshell arrivals who stirred up drama during the show.

Winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were joined by runners-up Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, with Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes — who placed third — also in attendance.

But four Islanders couldn’t make it on the night.

Harrison Solomon, who was at the centre of the drama on this year’s season, skipped the reunion due to a nightclub appearance in Swansea.

The 22-year-old was involved in the season’s most talked-about love triangle with Toni and Lauren Wood.

In a twist that surprised fans, Harrison left the villa to pursue Lauren, and the pair have since filled their Instagram feeds with loved-up snaps.

While Harrison was absent, Lauren did make the party, arriving with friends Helena Ford, Megan Forte Clarke, and Emily Moran.

Ben Holbrough, one of the original Islanders, was also missing from the bash, having been booked for an event in Blackpool the same night.

Sophie Lee, who was the first person to be dumped from the show this year, also missed the gathering — but for a good reason.

According to her Instagram Stories, she was in Manchester hosting a body confidence event and promoting her book, In My Skin.

Meanwhile, Will Means — whose villa stay lasted only a few days — appeared to be preparing for a getaway as he posted a video from the airport en route to Copenhagen this morning.

In the days before the event, several Islanders teased the reunion on social media, and many continued to share snapshots from the night itself.

However, fans hoping for an official televised episode will be disappointed.

Billykiss Azeez confirmed on Snapchat that the party was a private affair with no TV cameras present — meaning the only glimpse into the celebrations will come from the Islanders’ own posts.