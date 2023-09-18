Love Island stars Molly Smith and Callum Jones ‘split’ after three years together

Love Island stars Molly Smith and Callum Jones have reportedly split, after three years together.

The couple met on the 2020 winter series of the dating show, with Callum famously returning from Casa Amor with bombshell Molly – leaving Shaughna Phillips heartbroken.

The reality stars went from strength to strength after leaving the villa, moving in together and teasing their plans to get married.

But according to The UK Sun, it’s all over for the pair, with Callum reportedly moving out of the home they shared.

A source told the publication: “It’s really sad as they were a sweet couple together but it’s over – and has been for a few weeks.”

“They’re trying to stay friends – they were together for over three years – but it’s difficult. I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn’t happen.”

“Everyone was really surprised when they split as they were perfectly matched. He’s now moved out of the home they shared and they’ve split custody of their two dogs.”

Their rumoured split comes just three months after Callum gushed about his romance with Molly in an interview with MailOnline.

The 27-year-old told the outlet: “We are perfect. We’ve got two dogs so we’ve got a proper little family going, it’s lovely.”

“We’re just enjoying things that we’ve got at the minute and then family and marriage will eventually come into it.”

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Molly and Callum for comment.