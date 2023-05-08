Love Island stars Millie Court and Liam Reardon jet off on romantic holiday – after rekindling their relationship

Love Island stars Millie Court and Liam Reardon have jetted off on romantic holiday together, after rekindling their relationship.

The couple, who called it quits last July, recently decided to give their relationship another try.

Songwriter Jessica Kate Yallup took to Instagram on Sunday to share a selfie with the reality stars, who are currently enjoying a trip around Europe with Virgin Voyages.

Millie has also shared photos from the trip to Instagram, but has not shared any photos with her Welsh beau.

The Essex beauty posted some snaps of herself in Toulon in France, and then took to her Instagram Stories to poke fun of Liam’s photography skills.

She wrote: “‘Take a cute pic of me’ Managed to get a couple of good ones after a lot of direction but this is what I was getting to begin with…”

Millie then shared another photo, and wrote: “Wtf is this angle hahaha.”

Liam and Millie won the 2021 series of Love Island, but their relationship hit the rocks last year and they announced their split in July.

Last month, the couple were spotted getting a Domino’s pizza, sparking speculation they are back together.

Shortly before the sighting, Millie confirmed she was off the market again, but she refused to name her beau.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the 26-year-old said: “I’m not ready to tell you guys [who I’m dating] yet.”

“It’s early doors, and when you’ve experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards.”

Addressing her split from Liam, Millie said: “It is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship. Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out.”

“It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person. I’m told, ‘They’re cheating on you’ when they’re just having a chat. I chat to boys on a night out. I’m making friends. There’s nothing in it.”

“I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. It was a big part of why my last relationship ended. It’s been a while since then.”

Over the weekend, Liam confirmed he is back living in Essex – where Millie is from.

Speaking to MailOnline, Liam said: “I’m just living life at the moment, doing my own thing. I just got back from Wales – I was at home last week with the family.”

“I’m currently living in Essex – on my own. Obviously, me and Millie broke up last year, and I’m living on my own.”

“There’s someone in my life, yes. I’m not naming any names yet. I already knew them anyway. Just catching up with an old friend. And yes, we’ve just been dating for now.”

When asked if the romance was serious, Liam responded: “It’s going OK. It’s going well.”