Love Island stars Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan confirm romance

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan have finally confirmed rumours they’re dating, by going on a romantic getaway together.

On Monday night, the Love Island stars shared photos and videos of the same outdoor jacuzzi as they enjoyed some time alone.

Luke also shared a photo of a projector inside a luxury tent, as the new couple appeared to be glamping in the countryside.

The news comes just weeks after The Sun reported that Luke and Lucie had struck up a romance during lockdown in the UK.

A source told the newspaper: “Luke and Lucie have been speaking for a few weeks but they haven’t actually met up yet.”

It appears Luke has moved on with Lucie after splitting from Demi Jones back in May.

Following their split, Demi said there “wasn’t a lot of effort” to make their romance work during lockdown.

“We’ve completely called it off now, I think it was brought about more from his behalf than mine, but we’re mutual and friendly,” she said.

“With lockdown, it drove us apart and we live so far away from each other. I feel like there wasn’t a lot of effort made with communication, so we drifted as a result. It’s a shame and bad timing,” she added.

