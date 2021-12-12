Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott announce their engagement

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott have announced their engagement.

The Love Island stars, who appeared on different seasons of the ITV2 show, have been dating since last July.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, the couple posted a loved-up snap from their trip to Finland, with Lucie showing off her diamond ring.

Luke captioned the post: “Mrs Mabbott to be…💍♥️ • The northern lights made an appearance for the perfect moment to pop the question. A night we will never forget..♥️”

Maura Higgins commented on the post: “This is guna be the dreamiest wedding 😍 love you both ❤️❤️❤️”

Faye Winter penned: “OH MY GOODNESS CONGRATULATIONS!”

Since they started dating last year, the 23-year-old surfer and the 26-year-old moved in together, and recently adopted a dog.

In a recent interview with Goss.ie, Lucie described Luke as her “dream” man, saying: “I think the best thing that came out of the villa for me, like I went in there to try and find love, and to meet Luke a year after the show is just the best thing thats ever happened to me, because he’s literally my dream guy.”

“I’ve never had a relationship this long before, like I’ve only had relationships that have lasted five months or something.”

Lucie also insisted they’ve “never argued” once since they got together.

“It is actually true, which is so weird… We have never argued. He’s the boy version of me, and I’m the girl version of him. It’s like actual soulmates.”

“People used to say that to me when I was younger, like oh you’ll meet your soulmate one day and you’ll just know… It’s actually weird that that’s actually happened now and its come from Love Island.”