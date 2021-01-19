Love Island stars lose THOUSANDS of followers after jetting off to Dubai for ‘work’

A host of reality stars have faced backlash for travelling amid the pandemic

Love Island stars lose THOUSANDS of followers after jetting off to Dubai...

Love Island stars have lost thousands of followers on Instagram, after jetting off to Dubai amid the pandemic.

A host of reality stars have flown to the United Arab Emirates city in recent months, with many insisting their travels were for “work” purposes.

According to Social Blade, Laura Anderson has lost 13k followers in the 30 days, after facing backlash for her uploading holiday snaps while the UK remains in a strict lockdown.

The 31-year-old defended her trip, insisting she was in Dubai “to earn money”, and had been there before the latest lockdown measures were introduced.

Anton Danyluk, who jetted off from Glasgow to Dubai last month, has lost over 15k followers on the social media platform.

The 26-year-old took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend after receiving backlash, explaining: “I just want to clear up from my point of view. I came out here at the start of December when travel restrictions weren’t in place.

“I was only meant to be here for a week. There’s a few business opportunities that have happened out here which you will see in a few weeks.

“I’ve literally got my living and working residency out here at the moment.”

Love Island winner Amber Gill has lost 24k followers in the past month, and recently admitted she “understood” why she was being criticised for the trip.

The 23-year-old jetted to the UAE in December, just days before the UK went into another lockdown – amid rising cases of Covid-19.

Although she defended her choice to travel, the reality star told Muireann O’Connell and Ray Foley on The Six O’Clock Show: “I get the criticism, I totally understand where people are coming from, like I would probably be annoyed too.”

Francesca Allen is down 6k followers in the last month, while Gabby Allen lost 2k followers since jetting off in December.

Dubai has since been taken off the UK’s travel corridor list, which means anyone arriving from the country from will have to self-isolate.