Love Island stars left in tears as THIS couple is DUMPED in shock decision

Love Island couple Lucy and Tommy were brutally dumped from the show during tonight’s episode.

After being voted the most compatible couple by the public, Shakira and Ty faced a huge decision during Tuesday night’s episode.

They shared a private moment to discuss their options and determined which of the three vulnerable couples would be dumped from the Island forever.

The vulnerable couples were Conor and Emma, Lauren and Harrison and Lucy and Tommy.

After much discussion, Shakira and Ty returned to the Firepit, having made their decision.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision…” she announced.

“We discussed whether things are already solid enough to work on the outside or if people still have things to explore within the Villa. So the couple we have decided to dump is…Tommy and Lucy.

The Islanders were left less than impressed, with many looks being shared around the firepit.

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

