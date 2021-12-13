Love Island stars Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank confirm their split

Love Island stars Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank have confirmed their split.

The couple, who made it to the final of the dating show this summer, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news.

In a joint statement, they wrote: “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.”

“We will continue to be very much in one another’s lives and support each other in every way. We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each others careers.”

“Life since the villa has been amazing, but it’s taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn’t been easy for us but we’re learning.”

“Thank you to every single person who has supported us, we appreciate you more than you will ever know,” the reality stars added.

It comes after a source told the MailOnline last week: “Kaz and Tyler have decided to go their separate ways after giving everything to make their relationship work.”

“They haven’t got on as well outside of the villa as they first hoped and the pressure of their fans watching their every move hasn’t made it easy for them either.”

“The romance ended on good terms and they’re still friends, who will support each other in the industry.”