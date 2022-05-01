Love Island stars Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole ‘held at knifepoint on route to party in Los Angeles’

Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole have reportedly been left shaken up after being held at knifepoint in Los Angeles.

The Love Island stars jetted off to the US for a girls trip last month, and were on route to a party when the terrifying incident took place.

A source told The Sun: “Liberty and Kaz had been just heading to a party and got out of their car in the wrong part of the neighbourhood. Out of the blue, this woman appeared with a knife and threatened them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAZ KAMWI (@kazkamwi)

The insider continued: “Liberty and Kaz were obviously shocked and terrified — especially because guns are legal in the US. But fortunately for them, two men who had been walking past came to their rescue and called the police.”

“The girls have been left shaken up by the incident and are just surprised that it happened to them. But they’re grateful that the two men were in the right place at the right time, to help them.”

“They’re now determined to put the scary incident behind them for the rest of their once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

Goss.ie have contacted Kaz and Liberty’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty (@libertypoolex)