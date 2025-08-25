Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Elma Pazar among reality stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields Festival

Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Elma Pazar were among the reality stars involved in a “horror crash” over the weekend on the way to Creamfields Festival.

Among the celebrities travelling to the event were Dani Imbert as well as Liv Hawkins, when their car crashed into another.

Adrienne Naylor and Hannah Norburn, stars of MAFS UK, were also in the car and were reported to have suffered neck and back pain in addition to bruises.

A source told The Sun: “The girls were all excited for a day at the festival then out of the blue another car crashed into the limo.”

“They were flung across the limo and left with bruises and back and neck pain. The other driver was ok.”

“They were all checked out and given the go ahead to party but needless to say they were all shaken up by the incident and will be taking medical advice to look out for any repercussions,” the source continued.

Creamfields saw over 300 of the biggest names in electronic music perform on 30 stages during this August Bank Holiday weekend.

This year’s festival featured a number of well-known artists, including Anyma, David Guetta, Chase and Status, Fisher, and Camelphat.

Following the crash, the stars appeared in high spirits as they posed with each other in front of Shein branding.

In one post, Elma posed with her Love Island All Stars friend Kaz and wrote: “Let your hair down.”