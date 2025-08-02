Love Island stars Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are officially married

Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are officially married as they tied the knot on Friday during a lavish UK ceremony.

The pair shared stunning photos from the day, with Sanam sporting a gorgeous off the shoulder white gown with a flowery-lace detail.

Kai opted for black tuxedo, as he’s seen starring lovingly at his new wife as she held onto a colourful summer bouquet.

They captioned the joint post, “Mr and Mrs Fagan forever and always 🤍 01/08/2025.”

In April last year, the pair announced their engagement.

In a sweet post announcing their engagement, Kai can be seen down on one knee while the pair were on a boat ride in Cambridge.

The post was captioned: “Introducing the next Mrs Fagan ❤️💍 Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you ❤️.”

Previously, Kai had spoken about why he believes their relationship has lasted longer than other couples from the show.

Kai said: “The difference between Love Island couples and ordinary couples is that there is a lot of pressure on the relationship when you leave the villa.”

“What makes Sanam and I different is that you have to decide what you want more: the fame that comes with the show, or the person you’re in a relationship with.”

“You get invited to parties but we wanted each other more than that lifestyle. We enjoy every moment together and we do things the other person is interested in, too.”